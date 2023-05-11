Watch The Viral Video Of A Couple Kissing In Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro has been a subject of controversy for a long time due to several incidents that took place over time. This time, a viral video of a couple kissing each other took place in the metro which has gained a lot of attention. The incident of locking lips was witnessed in the Blue line metro.



In the viral video, you can see that a couple is sitting on the floor of the metro, in which the girl is lying on the lap of the boy. The video clearly shows that the boy kisses the girl during the time she was lying on his lap. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Why don't you change the name of Delhi Metro to P0rnHub.

"OMG WHAT" is this ?? #Delhimetro #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/hiRiAzGyjR — Avnendra Singh (@avnendra_s) May 10, 2023

In the video, you can also hear the announcement which says that the next station was 'Jhandewalan.' The announcement confirmed that the couple was traveling on Blue line as Jhandewalan fall on that.



After watching the video, netizens criticized the couple along with Delhi Metro. Some of the netizens asked them to rename Delhi Metro as 'PornHub' while some harshly reacted to the couple's behavior.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when couples can be seen kissing in public. A few months back a couple was seen kissing on the bike on West Delhi which was recorded in a video by some other passerby.