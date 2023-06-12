Watch The Viral Video Of A Deer Munching On A Snake

Susanta Nanda, an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), is quite active on social media and frequently provides his fans with breathtaking nature videos. The deer swallowing the snake in the video he recently released was amazing. Deer are classified as herbivores because the majority of their diet consists of plant matter. This unusual image was captured on camera by a passing motorist.



A deer can be seen in the video nibbling on a snake while standing by the side of a road in a woodland. "Is he eating a snake?" can be heard the man who is filming the scene asking in the background. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Cameras are helping us understand Nature better.

Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times. pic.twitter.com/DdHNenDKU0 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 11, 2023

Meanwhile, according to sources, deer may go for flesh because they are deficient in nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, and salt, especially during the winter when there is little plant growth.



Furthermore, a page called Science Girl also reposted the video. The page described the animal's peculiar habits. The video has received over 1 lakh views on Twitter since it was posted, and a variety of comments have been left.