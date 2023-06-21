  • Menu
Watch The Viral Video Of A Monkey Enjoying Golgappe Platter

  A viral video from Gujarat's Tankara that includes a monkey has become popular on social media.
  • The monkey can be seen in the video savouring a platter of golgappas

One dish- several names! None other than golgappe which is also known as panipuri, phuchka, or batasha are enjoyed by everyone. It is safe to state that the percentage of people who dislike golgappas is extremely low. The delectable snack has become a global hit after receiving accolades from the Japanese Prime Minister and Indian Ambassador!

The tasty food is not just a human favorite—animals love it too! A viral video from
Gujarat's Tankara that includes a monkey has become popular on social media. The monkey can be seen in the video savouring a platter of golgappas.
The monkey was observed approaching and sitting on top of the golgappa vendor's stall. The man offered the monkey a platter of freshly made golgappas, which the animal accepted and began to consume. The event happened at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara. People gathered in close proximity to the stall to observe the funny spectacle.
