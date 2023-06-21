Live
- YouTube to launch its 1st-ever official shopping channel this month
- Watch The Viral Video Of A Monkey Enjoying Golgappe Platter
- A decade after ‘Raanjhanaa’, Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for ‘TereIshk Mein’
- Apple ID on web offers passkeys support with iOS 17, iPadOS 17
- Do we need more LGBTQIA+ friendly hubs in India?
- Yoga helps Shilpa stay calm and focused; weight training does the trick for strength
- Yoga for Humanity
- EC team from Delhi arrives Hyd
- Want to be a good legislator? Try the Khadar model
- Get the Andhra feeling.. come out beyond the castes
Watch The Viral Video Of A Monkey Enjoying Golgappe Platter
Highlights
- A viral video from Gujarat's Tankara that includes a monkey has become popular on social media.
- The monkey can be seen in the video savouring a platter of golgappas
One dish- several names! None other than golgappe which is also known as panipuri, phuchka, or batasha are enjoyed by everyone. It is safe to state that the percentage of people who dislike golgappas is extremely low. The delectable snack has become a global hit after receiving accolades from the Japanese Prime Minister and Indian Ambassador!
The tasty food is not just a human favorite—animals love it too! A viral video from Gujarat's Tankara that includes a monkey has become popular on social media. The monkey can be seen in the video savouring a platter of golgappas.
The monkey was observed approaching and sitting on top of the golgappa vendor's stall. The man offered the monkey a platter of freshly made golgappas, which the animal accepted and began to consume. The event happened at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara. People gathered in close proximity to the stall to observe the funny spectacle.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS