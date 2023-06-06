Watch The Viral Video Of HDFC Bank Manager Shouting On His Juniors

Live
- The viral video circulating on social media shows a situation where a Senior VP of HDFC Bank is scolding his junior colleagues for not achieving their monthly goals.
- This incident has sparked a heateddebate online about the pressure that senior employees often exert on junior colleagues to meet targets and achieve performance goals.
The viral video circulating on social media shows a situation where a Senior VP of HDFC Bank is scolding his junior colleagues for not achieving their monthly goals.The tweet, which was posted by CA Kanan Behl, provides a description of the video and indicates that it has gained significant attention on social media, with thousands of retweets, quotes, likes, and bookmarks.
This incident has sparked a heateddebate online about the pressure that senior employees often exert on junior colleagues to meet targets and achieve performance goals. Many have criticized the behavior of the HDFC Bank Senior VP, stating that his actions were unprofessional and disrespectful to his subordinates. Others have defended him, arguing that in a highly competitive work environment, it is common for managers to push their teams to perform to the best of their abilities.
The tweet, which has received a significant amount of engagement, highlights the recent controversy involving an HDFC Bank VP. As reported in the bank terminated the VP on Monday following a video that surfaced online. In the video, the VP can be heard yelling in Bengali while allegedly assaulting his coworkers during an internal meeting in Kolkata. The tweet reports that the video has gained2,563 Retweets, 614 Quotes, 6,716 Likes, and 1,005 Bookmarks, indicating the level of interest and attention the incident has garnered on social media. Nevertheless, the video has sparked a broader conversation about the ethics of corporate culture and the importance of treating employees with dignity and respect.