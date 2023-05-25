Watch The Viral Video Of Korean Man Speaking Fluent Hindi With A Bihari Accent

In a recent viral video, content creator Prashant Kumar can be seen conversing in Hindi with a Korean man by the name of Charlie. Charlie is on a tour of Patna after three years away and is astonished to see so many improvements.



When he sees the Gandhi Setu Bridge, Patna seems cleaner than it formerly did, and he gets the impression that he is in New York.They both then visit a fair in Patna. Here is the video, have a look at it:









The Korean man's command of Hindi astounds social media users. A popular social media post features Charlie speaking with a Bihari accent. More than a lakh people have watched this video.

Meanwhile, this video makes us remember that the language is remarkable because it gives individuals the ability to communicate in a variety of ways and can occasionally wow them with the words they hear or read. When a stranger speaks our native tongue flawlessly, we sense a kinship. We are curious as to how they picked up a language that was foreign to them. A video of a Japanese girl speaking Bengali fluently went viral in 2020.