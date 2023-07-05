Watch The Viral Video Of Man Urinating On Tribal Laborer Sparks Nationwide Attention

The incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, where a man urinated on a laborer named Pale Kol, has caused widespread anger after a viral video capturing the act surfaced. Pale Kol, a tribal resident of Sidhi, earns his livelihood as a laborer.



The Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has acknowledged the video, despite it being six days old. He has demanded that the accused be charged under the National Security Act (NSA). He took to Twitter and he wrote, "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice... I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA." Here is the viral video, have a look at it:





VIDEO | A video of a man peeing on a youth was shared on social media, creating widespread furore. The video is said to be from Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Q2FdZeV2kx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023





The laborer is said to be extremely frightened and reluctant to file a complaint. The video, which is six days old, was retrieved by the police on Tuesday at 4 pm.

The individual responsible for the act has been identified as Pravesh Shukla. The local authorities in Sidhi have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him under sections 294 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The opposition leaders in Madhya Pradesh strongly condemned the video, expressing their disapproval. Kamal Nath, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, remarked that such a disgraceful and deplorable act has no place in a civilized society. He further emphasized the need to put an end to atrocities against tribals in the state.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Bhuria, the President of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress and a tribal leader, described the incident as "shameful," echoing the sentiment of outrage and disappointment.