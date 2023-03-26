Watch Tje Trending Video Of Neeraj Chopra Dancing To "Bijlee Bijlee" Song

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was recently spotted at the Mumbai-based India Sports Awards. Today, a trending video purporting to depict Mr. Chopra dancing to the well-known song "Bijlee Bijlee" by Hardy Sandhu has gone viral on social media, and a sizable portion of the internet is completely enamoured with his antics.



An Instagram fan account posted the footage there. In the video, Mr. Chopra can be seen dancing with Yashraj Mukhate, Dipraj Jadhav, and Ruhee Dosani while dressed in a chic formal costume. In the viral video, he not only showed off his dancing skills but also shook hands with everyone of them. Here is the video, have a look at it:









The Turkish sports ministry announced on Monday that the top javelin thrower will practise there for 61 days. The 25-year-old, who received funding from the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) to train at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well, will depart for Turkey on April 1 and remain there through May 31.