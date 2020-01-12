Water flows upwards defying gravity in Faroe Islands: Viral Video

Incident filmed by Jacobsen; he had shown the jet spray of water climbing up the 470-meter cliff in a rare phenomenon called 'water sprout'. According to experts, the phenomenon caused by the combination of the crashing waves and the wind hitting the side of the cliff, according to experts.

Earth is full of natural landscape and bewildering scientific mysteries. Here, a video of a column of water flowing upwards has left people astonished as it is extremely amazing.

Samy Jacobsen and his sister Helen Wang was there so they record the video after noticing a thin column of water whirling along Beinisvørð, the highest sea cliff in Suðuroy, Faroe Islands.





Exceptional video of the vortex forming along the cliff of Beinisvørð - a 470 m high sea cliff, the highest sea cliff in Suðuroy, the Faroe Islands on Jan 6th, 2020. We thank Helen Wang for the report, the video was recorded by her brother Samy Jacobsen - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/FMALjZpvSt — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 8, 2020





When they both had observed closely, then they realized that the twirling water column was

moving upwards, defying gravity.

Jacobsen recorded the whole incident and showed the jet spray of water climbing up the 470-meter cliff in a rare phenomenon called 'water sprout'. According to experts, the combination of the crashing waves and the wind hitting the side of the cliff causes the phenomenon.

The 41-year-old man told Daily Star:

"I saw something being blown up into the air from that area before but I have never investigated it though. In the vicinity, there are many small rivers that defy gravity in stormy conditions and an awful lot of seawater is blown up and travels pretty far upland,"

Greg Dewhurst, a senior operational meteorologist, described the phenomenon as "spectacular". Taking to Yahoo News, UK, he said:

"To us here in the operations centre, it looks like a water spout (a spiraling pillar of air), which is a little like a tornado but it forms over the water." "The cliff edge is helping to spin the wind around and we think this is why it forms quite quickly," he said, explaining the occurrence.

By this natural phenomenon people were blown away and most of them dubbed it as 'incredible' and 'fascinating'. Some of them also came up with funny reactions, describing the phenomenon as 'cliffnado' and 'white dragon'.

The Faroe Islands area self-governing archipelago in Denmark. It is comprised of 18 rocky, volcanic islands between Iceland and Norway in the North Atlantic Ocean. The Faroe Island is a popular tourist hotspot for any person who extremely love the nature.





