Woman From Australia Set New Guinness World Record By Using Feet To Shoot An Arrow

An Australian woman has stunned the people with her flawless archery abilities and aerobatic dexterity. Shannen Jones not only successfully hit the target, but she also did so while performing a handstand on her feet.



23-year-old Jones set the record by sending a video to Guinness World Records in August 2022. On January 12, she received word that her submission had been successful. In the video, Jones balances herself while doing a handstand and then shoots an arrow with her feet at the target.

Ms. Jones shot an arrow with her feet in Australia's Queensland in August at a distance of 18.27 metres. Ms. Jones exceeded the previous record holder by "just under 6 metres" and set a new Guinness World Record for the "farthest arrow shot using feet."

Notably, she spent more than six years honing her foot archery skills before trying the world record. The official website of Guinness World record shared the video on Instagram with the caption of "Farthest arrow shot using feet 18.27 m (59 ft 11 in) by Shannen Jones." Furthermore, Ms. Jones just uploaded a video of her quest to break the world record.