Woman From India Holds New Guinness World Record For Pulling Heavy Vehicle By Her Hair

Asha breaks the world record in this video. A 12,000 kilogramme double-decker bus can be seen connected to Asha's braids as the clip begins. After breaking the world record, Asha cautiously pulls the bus and then breaks down.

The video has gone viral and had been circulated within a short span of time. It gained more than 367k views and a slew of comments. People were astounded by Asha's extraordinary abilities and congratulated her on setting a new world record.

Meanwhile, she had also gained records earlier. In 2016, Asha Rani accomplished the feat. For dragging a London double decker bus on the set of 'Lo Show dei Record' in Milan, Italy, she was dubbed the 'Iron Queen.' For her unusual weight lifting abilities, Asha presently holds seven Guinness World Records.