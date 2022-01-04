Woman From India Holds New Guinness World Record For Pulling Heavy Vehicle By Her Hair
Highlights
Woman from India named Asha Rani holds new Guinness World Record and has stunn to d the netizens. Asha pulled the heaviest truck by her hair weighing 12,216 kg. The video of her setting a world record was shared on the official Instagram profile of the Guinness World Records.Asha is seen pulling a double-decker bus with just her hair in the video.
Asha breaks the world record in this video. A 12,000 kilogramme double-decker bus can be seen connected to Asha's braids as the clip begins. After breaking the world record, Asha cautiously pulls the bus and then breaks down.
The video has gone viral and had been circulated within a short span of time. It gained more than 367k views and a slew of comments. People were astounded by Asha's extraordinary abilities and congratulated her on setting a new world record.
Meanwhile, she had also gained records earlier.In 2016, Asha Rani accomplished the feat. For dragging a London double decker bus on the set of 'Lo Show dei Record' in Milan, Italy, she was dubbed the 'Iron Queen.' For her unusual weight lifting abilities, Asha presently holds seven Guinness World Records.
She had previously demonstrated her record-breaking strength in Leicester, UK, in 2014, when she set a new world record for the heaviest weight lifted with both eye sockets (female) — 15.15 kg. In 2013, Asha smashed again record by pulling a 1,700-kg vehicle with both ears in Leicestershire, UK. While Asha in Mahilpur, Punjab, India set a new world record for pulling a motor car 25 metres with her teeth in 22.16 seconds.
