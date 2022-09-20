Woman From Madhya Pradesh Mortgages Jewellery To Buy CCTV Cameras For Village

Many films have shown the female lead taking off her bangles to support her husband in realising his ambition. Similar action was taken by Asha Kaithwas, although for a different reason. The 35-year-old sarpanch pledged her jewellery as collateral to install CCTV cameras with night vision in her Madhya Pradesh hamlet.

The cameras became necessary who recently took over as sarpanch of Jhiri gramme panchayat in Burhanpur district, after the kidnapping of a tribal boy from Jhajhar village. Jhajhar village is a part of Jhiri gramme panchayat. The youngster was located in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra in just two days, but Kaithwas maintained that the police had difficulty conducting an investigation since there were no CCTV cameras in the four surrounding villages along the Ichchapur-Indore Highway.

Due to the increased risk of crime in communities close to roads, the police demanded that all panchayats install CCTV. Since she had just been elected, her digital signatures hadn't been made yet. As a result, she was unable to obtain funding through the janpad panchayat. She subsequently made the decision to mortgage the jewellery as her parents had given those jewellery for her wedding.

Together, Kaithwas and her labour contractor husband Vikas contributed their combined savings of Rs. 55,000. The equipment's price of Rs 82,000 is too low to ensure safety, though. The chief of the BJP's SC cell, Vikas, mentioned that his family also has two daughters.

Rahul Kumar Lodha, the police superintendent for Burhanpur, praised Kaithwas' efforts and added that what she has done is excellent and demonstrates her sense of responsibility.