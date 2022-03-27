Woman From Maharashtra Achieved Guinness World Record For Solving Rotating Puzzle Cube

Kashish Lakhani from Mumbai holds the Guinness World Record for solving the rotating puzzle cube. Lakhani received the record after she and her team demonstrated their expertise by solving rotating puzzle cubes online at the same time, defeating more than 250 competitors from around the world including USA, Dubai, UK, Qatar, Singapore and Australia.



The effort was carried out in a board room with over 50 persons in attendance. All of the participants were separated into 15 rooms, with a steward assigned to each room. Two witnesses and two timekeepers were present in addition to the technical team.

The entire activity was finished in two hours, and Guinness World Records acknowledged the talent as the Most People Solving Rotating Puzzle Cubes Simultaneously Online after due diligence and careful authentication. Kashish was given a certificate of official acknowledgment by the officials.

Kashish expressed her joy after achieving the record and to bring home a World Championship. She get succeeded in inspiring others and wanted her students to accomplish something valuable. Furthermore, bringing an idea to life necessitates a significant amount of labour.

She mentioned that her team is like family to her, and this record is the result of a collective effort. It will always be special to her because it was her first try, and it will remind me of the effort she put into it.

Her passion for Rubik Cubes was the motivating force behind this difficult task. She went on to say that she would like to work with speedcubers in the future, organise tournaments, and create several Guinness World Records titles.