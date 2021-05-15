Woman Got Her Life Back Just Before Her Cremation

A shocking incident took place in Baramati which left people in shock. The incident took place at Mudhale village in Baramati, where a 76-year-old, Shakuntala Gaikwad woman who was thought to be dead came back to life and survived just before she was to be cremated by her family members. They were preparing for her funeral ceremony for her final rites.

She recently tested positive for Covid-19. She was under home isolation but her situation worsened day by day and due to her worrisome situation her family decided to transfer her to a hospital in Baramati.

On May 10, the family members took her to a private hospital at Baramati. The members of the family tried to secure a bed at the hospital but failed to get it. As hospitals are collapsing and falling down to their knees. They waited in the car, in the meantime Shakuntala fell unconscious and stopped responding. They assumed that she was no more and had believed that point. They started informing their relatives as she passed away and started telling them about her last rites.

The family returned her to her home and began the process of preparing her for cremation. The woman was put on the pyre for her final journey while her family and relatives mourned for her death. The woman began to weep and then opened her eyes. Her family was shocked and took her to the hospital. The woman was further taken to Silver Jubilee Hospital. According to Dr Sadanand Kale, the founder of Silver Jubilee Hospital in Baramati said that the woman was admitted to the hospital for further care, a report published in the India Today.

Santosh Gaikwad, a police officer in Baramati, stated that the incident occurred in Mudhale village.

Meanwhile, India witnessed On May 15, the Union Health Ministry said that the regular COVID-19 recoveries in India have surpassed the daily new cases, bringing the total number of recoveries to over two crores. With 3,44,776 patients recovering in a single day, India's COVID-19 recoveries have reached 2,00,79,599 whereas 3,43,144 fresh COVID cases have been registered in the past 24 hours. Recovery cases have now overwhelmed regular infection cases for the third consecutive time in the last four days.

The first 'Oxygen Express' train to Tamil Nadu left Durgapur, West Bengal, late on May 12 and arrived at Chennai's Tondiarpet container depot early on May 14. It was carrying four containers containing 80 metric tonnes of medical oxygen. In more than 375 tankers, UP, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana have already received nearly 5,735 metric tonnes of LMO.