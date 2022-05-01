Women From France Confirmed The World's Oldest Person By Guinness World Record

According to Guinness World Records, Sister Andre from France born on 11 February 1904 as Lucile Randon is now the oldest person alive. She is 118 years and 73 days old.

Sister Andre has led a varied life, having served as a teacher, governess, and child care provider in her early years. She spent 28 years after the war caring with orphans and the elderly at a hospital in Vichy, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, before deciding to become a Catholic nun.

She is the world's oldest living nun, having dedicated her life to religious service for the majority of her life.

Sister Andre recently set even another astounding milestone as the oldest COVID-19 survivor. She tested positive for COVID virus on January 16, 2021, after having already survived the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918. She was rapidly isolated in her retirement home to prevent the virus from spreading.

She defied the odds and recovered from the virus in three weeks, without any symptoms or side effects other than weariness, just in time to celebrate her 117th birthday.

Sister Andre has spent the previous 12 years in her retirement home. She is now half deaf and needs a wheelchair at the age of 118, yet she enjoys keeping her mind engaged.

Meanwhile, Kane Tanaka from Japan died on April 19, 2022, at the age of 119, according to Guinness World Records. She was a resident of a Fukuoka rest home, where she spent her days playing board games and performing math.

Kane was chosen as one of the torchbearers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay, however she was unable to participate because to COVID-19. She had a sweet tooth, and when she got her official Guinness World Records certificate, she was also given a box of chocolates, that she immediately opened and began devouring.







