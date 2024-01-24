Live
- Over 3.29L SHG members receive financial help of Rs 270.54 cr
- Parimatch Sports Hosts Star Talks Session With Cricketer Dinesh Karthik and Fans in Bengaluru
- Surprise results to come from South India in Lok Sabha polls: Bommai
- United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) convention wall papers unveiled
- Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown results in record 13.1 mn paid users in Q4 2023
- Adani Group to invest in various public sectors of Nepal: Minister
- Ways to use rose water for skin
- Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy meets disgruntled leaders in Kadiri assures posts
- Every girl deserves a chance to pursue her goals: Aishwarya Khare
- Focus on simplifying music while upholding its intrinsic values: Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan
Just In
‘Animal’ OTT update: Here is the latest buzz on Ranbir-starrer digital debut
The much-anticipated OTT release of the highly-discussed film "Animal" is just around the corner, with Ranbir Kapoor leading the cast in this action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
The much-anticipated OTT release of the highly-discussed film "Animal" is just around the corner, with Ranbir Kapoor leading the cast in this action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film has been making headlines for its star-studded ensemble.
While there has been no official announcement, it is strongly speculated that "Animal" will premiere on Netflix on January 26, 2024, in multiple Indian languages. However, recent buzz suggests that the film may not include the previously mentioned extra footage during its initial digital release. Although there is no official confirmation, rumors are circulating that the initially mentioned 8-minute footage may be excluded in the initial release on Netflix, possibly to be added later. Viewers will have to wait for the film's OTT platform debut to know the details for sure.
In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, "Animal" features a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripthi Dimri, Charu Shankar, Babloo Prithveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, and others. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, with the score composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. As the excitement builds for the digital release of "Animal," audiences are eager to witness the intriguing drama that has been the talk of the town.