‘Animal’ OTT update: Here is the latest buzz on Ranbir-starrer digital debut

The much-anticipated OTT release of the highly-discussed film "Animal" is just around the corner, with Ranbir Kapoor leading the cast in this action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The much-anticipated OTT release of the highly-discussed film "Animal" is just around the corner, with Ranbir Kapoor leading the cast in this action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film has been making headlines for its star-studded ensemble.

While there has been no official announcement, it is strongly speculated that "Animal" will premiere on Netflix on January 26, 2024, in multiple Indian languages. However, recent buzz suggests that the film may not include the previously mentioned extra footage during its initial digital release. Although there is no official confirmation, rumors are circulating that the initially mentioned 8-minute footage may be excluded in the initial release on Netflix, possibly to be added later. Viewers will have to wait for the film's OTT platform debut to know the details for sure.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, "Animal" features a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripthi Dimri, Charu Shankar, Babloo Prithveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, and others. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, with the score composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. As the excitement builds for the digital release of "Animal," audiences are eager to witness the intriguing drama that has been the talk of the town.

