BBOTT2’: Manisha evicted, battle gets intense between Elvish, Abhishek

Mumbai: The race for the winner of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is flaring up as after an intense battle and much drama, Manisha Rani got evicted thereby placing Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan in the top two.
Before the eviction, the top three finalists Abhishek, Elvish and Manisha were called to the activity area by Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and actress Ananya Panday. The three were told to stand in the telephone booths as the fog machine clouded the contestants before it was revealed that Manisha had been evicted.
After coming out of the house, Manisha engaged a jolly banter with show host Salman Khan as she flirtingly told him, “Sir apka jo gaana hai ‘Ek Baar Jo Jaaye Jawani Fir Na Aaye’ wo apke liye bilkul nahi hai, kyunki apki jawaani aakar kabhi gayi hi nahi”.
Manisha also performed to the blockbuster Bhojpuri track ‘Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipastic’ along with her father Pramod Kumar.
Manisha became the third contestant to get evicted from the grand finale. Earlier, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve bid adieu to the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house.