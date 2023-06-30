Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akansha and Jad kiss in BB house goes viral

Mumbai: On Bigg Boss OTT 2, the popular reality show, Dubai-based model Jad Hadid and actor-model Akansha Puri were seen kissing 30 seconds for a task and the video goes viral. This happened after Avinash Sachdev challenged Akanksha and Jad to kiss each other for around 30 seconds. The duo accepted the challenge and were seen kissing each other to complete the challenge.

The two have been engaged in flirtatious behavior since the beginning of the show, as Jad Hadid has also expressed his feelings for Akansha Puri when she was locked up in jail by Bigg Boss and housemates for being fake on the show.











The kiss between two left everyone shocked, where next Cyrus, Abhishek, Akansha and Jad Hadid were seen having fun with each other, and called Akansha a bad kisser. However, Jad Hadid ends the conversation by telling Akansha that “To be honest, I really wanted to miss you, you have great lips.” Later Akansha stated “I am an actor, I did it as a part of my script. It was just a dare".

