Samsung's 'UnCrush' Response to Apple's 'Crush' Ad; Watch Videos

Samsung has joined the conversation stirred by Apple's divisive "Crush" ad, which faced backlash for its depiction of crushing instruments and artworks with the iPad Pro. In response, Samsung's marketing team, known for its competitive spirit, released a video titled "UnCrush," crafted by BBH USA and directed by Zen Pace.

Apple's commercial for the new iPad Pro

The video, shared on Samsung Mobile's platform, features a woman navigating through debris resembling the aftermath of Apple's hydraulic press incident. Settling down, she uses a Galaxy Tab S9 to accompany herself on a guitar, leveraging the power of Galaxy AI to enhance her musical experience.



Samsung Uncrush video (response to Apple Crush ad)

While some view Apple's ad as a misstep, sparking debates about art, copyright, and the influence of Big Tech, others found fault with the backlash itself. Samsung's humorous response fuels the ongoing rivalry between the tech giants, reminiscent of its previous marketing tactics that often poked fun at Apple's innovations.

Samsung's attempt to find a chink in Apple's armour through witty marketing strategies showcases its continued efforts to challenge Apple's dominance in the tech industry. While past endeavours like the removal of in-box charging adapters stirred controversy, Samsung remains relentless in its pursuit of competitive advantage, aiming to capture consumers' attention with innovative products and engaging campaigns.



