Director Sai Rajesh unveils ‘Silk Saree’first single

The movie “Silk Saree” unveils its first lyrical song, setting the stage for a romantic journey. Starring the talented Vasudev Rao in the lead role, the film promises to capture hearts with its enchanting tale of love and passion. ‘Baby’ film director Sai Rajesh unveiled the first lyrical song ‘Chethilona Scotch Glass.’

Directed by the visionary T Nagender and produced under the esteemed Chahat banner, "Silk Saree" has cast including Reva Chaudhary and Preeti Goswami, delivering captivating performances that are bound to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

The romantic love storyis brought to life with soul-stirring music by Varikuppala Yadagiri and exquisite cinematography by Sanaka Rajasekhar. With every element meticulously curated, "Silk Saree" is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with viewers on a profound level.

As the team behind "Silk Saree" prepares to share their labor of love with the world, they invite audiences to join them on this unforgettable journey. With unwavering belief in the talent and dedication of director Kamlesh Kumar and his team, the film is primed to make a significant impact in the commercial film industry.



