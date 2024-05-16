Live
- MPs, MLAs in Odisha have become redundant: Nadda
- 'Preminchoddu' - Film Unit In Teaser gets grand Launch
- Mumbai hoarding crash: Billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde nabbed from Udaipur
- Cloud software major Zoho to pump millions of dollars into chip design in India
- National Endangered Species Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Key Facts
- IPL 2024: Some failures teach you more, says MI youngster Naman Dhir ahead of LSG clash
- World Telecommunication Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Swati Maliwal’s statement recorded in alleged assault case: Police sources
- Kejriwal & Mann pay obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir
- Manika, Sharath to lead India's six-member TT squad at Paris Olympics
Just In
Director Sai Rajesh unveils ‘Silk Saree’first single
The movie “Silk Saree” unveils its first lyrical song, setting the stage for a romantic journey.
The movie “Silk Saree” unveils its first lyrical song, setting the stage for a romantic journey. Starring the talented Vasudev Rao in the lead role, the film promises to capture hearts with its enchanting tale of love and passion. ‘Baby’ film director Sai Rajesh unveiled the first lyrical song ‘Chethilona Scotch Glass.’
Directed by the visionary T Nagender and produced under the esteemed Chahat banner, "Silk Saree" has cast including Reva Chaudhary and Preeti Goswami, delivering captivating performances that are bound to leave a lasting impression on audiences.
The romantic love storyis brought to life with soul-stirring music by Varikuppala Yadagiri and exquisite cinematography by Sanaka Rajasekhar. With every element meticulously curated, "Silk Saree" is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with viewers on a profound level.
As the team behind "Silk Saree" prepares to share their labor of love with the world, they invite audiences to join them on this unforgettable journey. With unwavering belief in the talent and dedication of director Kamlesh Kumar and his team, the film is primed to make a significant impact in the commercial film industry.