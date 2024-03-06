‘Bramayugam’ locks OTT debut date; film to hit Sony LIV on this day

Megastar Mammootty's recent blockbuster, "Bramayugam," is gearing up for its digital debut on Sony LIV after its successful theatrical run in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, this horror thriller has garnered attention for its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

Sony LIV has officially announced that "Bramayugam" will be available for streaming starting March 15, 2024. While it is almost certain that the movie will be accessible in Telugu and Tamil, an official confirmation is eagerly awaited, heightening the anticipation among fans.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz, who have delivered compelling performances, contributing to the movie's success. The production is spearheaded by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios LLP and Y Not Studios. The haunting musical score composed by Christo Xavier adds an extra layer to the overall cinematic experience.

"Bramayugam" has already made waves in the box office, and its digital premiere on Sony LIV is expected to further widen its audience base. The film's availability on a popular streaming platform allows viewers to enjoy this riveting horror thriller at their convenience.

Fans of Mammootty and enthusiasts of quality cinema can mark their calendars for March 15th, as "Bramayugam" promises an engaging and chilling experience on the digital platform. The film's success in theaters and its subsequent digital release underscore its status as a noteworthy addition to the horror genre in Indian cinema.



























