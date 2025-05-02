‘Chaari 111’ sees global uptick as it trends on Amazon Prime UK

Nearly a year after its theatrical release, Telugu action-comedy Chaari 111 is finding new momentum abroad, emerging as a trending title on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom. The film's unexpected global attention marks a notable development for regional Indian cinema venturing into international digital markets.

Directed by TG Keerthi Kumar and produced by Aditi Soni under Barkat Studios, Chaari 111 was first released in India on March 1, 2024. Blending elements of action, comedy, and thriller, the film centers around a bungling undercover agent whose unconventional methods lead to both chaos and laughs. Its genre-mixing style and eccentric lead have contributed to a growing online viewership outside India.

While the domestic reception was positive, particularly for its originality and comedic tone, the film’s recent streaming success in the UK suggests an expanding appetite for diverse South Asian storytelling on global platforms.

“We didn’t expect this kind of response internationally,” director TG Keerthi Kumar said. “But it’s encouraging to see audiences respond to something so distinctively Telugu.”

Producer Aditi Soni added that the film’s overseas visibility is a welcome sign for creators experimenting beyond conventional formats: “It shows that stories with strong cultural roots can still travel far.” Chaari 111 is now streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video.