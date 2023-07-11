  • Menu
Cyrus Broacha leaves Bigg Boss house due to health reasons

Over the latest Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we got to see Cyrus Broacha getting all emotional as he wants to leave the show. He begged and...

Over the latest Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we got to see Cyrus Broacha getting all emotional as he wants to leave the show. He begged and pleaded with Salman Khan that he should be allowed to leave the show but that did not happen. In today's episode Cyrus was called to the confession room.

Bigg Boss said to Cyrus, on the humanitarian ground requested by your family regarding the health issues you have to leave the house right now. So he took the exit right from the confession room. And he is out from The Bigg Boss OTT 2 season.

