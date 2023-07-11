Live
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on July 11, 2023
- Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains for three days
- Be alert to prevent seasonal ills: DC Tejas Nandalal Pawar
- Vijaya Engineering College emerges leader in engg education
- Puvvada urges youth to get driving licences
- Hyderabad Traffic Police implements measures for pedestrian safety and convenience
- GHMC gears up to replicate BBMP Road Reader project
- Perform first, posts will follow: JP Nadda to State party leaders
- State CS Santhi Kumari knocks at Delhi babus’ doors for nod to pending projects
- Time to shape higher education to international standards: Limbadri
Cyrus Broacha leaves Bigg Boss house due to health reasons
Highlights
Over the latest Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we got to see Cyrus Broacha getting all emotional as he wants to leave the show. He begged and...
Over the latest Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we got to see Cyrus Broacha getting all emotional as he wants to leave the show. He begged and pleaded with Salman Khan that he should be allowed to leave the show but that did not happen. In today's episode Cyrus was called to the confession room.
Bigg Boss said to Cyrus, on the humanitarian ground requested by your family regarding the health issues you have to leave the house right now. So he took the exit right from the confession room. And he is out from The Bigg Boss OTT 2 season.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS