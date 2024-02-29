‘Eagle’ in OTT: This is when the Ravi Teja-starrer set to make digital debut

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja recently left a lasting impression with his stylish action drama, "Eagle," helmed by the renowned cinematographer Karthik Ghattamneni. Lauded for its exceptional technical values, the film featured Kavya Thapar as the romantic interest and Anupama Parameswaran in the role of a journalist, adding layers to the engaging narrative.

Exciting news for fans and cinephiles alike – "Eagle" is gearing up for its digital debut on March 1, marking its premiere on both ETV Win and Prime Video. Acquiring the post-theatrical streaming rights, these platforms offer audiences a front-row seat to the action-packed extravaganza from the comfort of their homes.

Produced under the banner of People Media Factory by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla, "Eagle" boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Navdeep, Vinay Rai, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, Ajay Ghosh, and Praneetha Patnaik, each playing pivotal roles. The film's musical score, composed by Davzand, adds an extra layer of excitement.

For those who missed the adrenaline rush in theaters, the digital premiere promises an immersive experience with Ravi Teja's charismatic performance and Karthik Ghattamneni's directorial finesse. This action thriller, set to premiere on both ETV Win and Prime Video simultaneously, ensures an accessible and thrilling cinematic ride for enthusiasts.

As "Eagle" takes flight into the digital realm, the collaboration between Ravi Teja and Karthik Ghattamneni is set to capture a broader audience, showcasing the film's prowess in storytelling and visual spectacle. Mark your calendars for March 1 to embark on an action-packed journey with "Eagle" on ETV Win and Prime Video.