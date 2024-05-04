Fahadh Faasil's Blockbuster ‘Aavesham’ Heads to OTT After Smashing Box Office Records

Fahadh Faasil's Blockbuster ‘Aavesham’ Heads to OTT After Smashing Box Office RecordsFahadh Faasil, the villain we loved in ‘Pushpa,’ has delivered a stellar performance as the protagonist in the Malayalam action-comedy ‘Aavesham.’ The film has become a megahit, raking in over Rs. 130 crores at the box office, leaving audiences and critics raving.

Social media is flooded with praise for Fahadh's portrayal of Ranga, solidifying his position as a leading talent in Indian cinema. While an official announcement is awaited, the buzz suggests the film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 9th.



Directed by Jittu Madhavan, ‘Aavesham’ boasts a talented cast including Roshan Shanawas, Mithun Jai Shankar, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is a joint production by Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Fahadh Fazil and Friends, with music by the renowned Sushin Shyam.



While a Telugu theatrical release seemed likely given the recent trend of successful Malayalam films being dubbed, the strong possibility of an OTT release indicates wider accessibility across South Indian languages.



Fahadh, a true force in the industry, shows no signs of slowing down. He will next be seen reprising his villainous role in the highly anticipated ‘Pushpa 2’ releasing on August 15th. Additionally, he has a pivotal role in Superstar Rajinikanth's ‘Vettaiyan’ and two more releases lined up for this year.