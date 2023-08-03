Live
Gear up to enjoy a foot-tapping number with Raftaar's Illuminaughty
Mumbai: Times Music & Jio Studios are excited to announce the release of the first song from the highly anticipated JioCinema Original web series, 'Bajao', which marks the OTT debut of popular singer, Raftaar.
The first song from the web series, titled "Illuminaughty" is out now in the electrifying voice of the rapper. Blending elements of electro and pop, this track promises to captivate music enthusiasts, worldwide. With its catchy beats, "Illuminaughty" takes listeners on a mesmerizing musical journey. With a stellar star cast, 'Bajao' promises a power-packed entertainment experience for viewers.
The audience can look forward to a series of 5-6 upbeat/versatile tracks that will further elevate the high-octane episodes. “I had a brilliant experience creating the songs for Bajao. The entire album holds a special place in my heart as we release our first song, ‘Illuminaughty' with Times Music & am very excited for my OTT debut”, said Raftaar.
“We welcome Raftaar to the Times Music family and are excited to collaborate with Jio Studios to release his first song from Bajao along with some phenomenal tracks from the series”, said, Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music. 'Illuminaughty' from Bajao, is exclusively available on Times Music. You can also listen to the songs across all streaming platforms.