Netflix bags Hrithik’s ‘Fighter’ OTT rights

The highly anticipated Bollywood aerial action thriller, "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is set to make its theatrical debut this Thursday. The film is centered around the Balakot airstrike conducted by Indian airplanes and the India-Pakistan border skirmishes.



In a recent development, the digital rights for "Fighter" have been acquired by Netflix at a substantial price. The OTT platform is expected to release the movie 56 days after its theatrical premiere, adhering to the guidelines set by multiplex associations. "Fighter" is part of a planned aerial franchise, marking the beginning of this exciting venture.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his work in "War" and "Pathaan," this collaboration marks the third film for Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand, following "War" and "Bang Bang." The film also features Rishabh Sawhney as the antagonist, along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures are the production entities behind this ambitious project, with the musical score composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

As audiences eagerly await the theatrical release of "Fighter," the acquisition of digital rights by Netflix adds to the excitement, ensuring that the film will reach a wider audience through both traditional cinema and streaming platforms.