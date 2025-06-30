OTT round-up (June 30 – July 6): Thrillers, dramas, and fantasies to drop this week

The first week of July is packed with fresh OTT content, offering an exciting mix of action, fantasy, thriller, and emotional drama across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and Sony LIV. From Charlize Theron’s return in The Old Guard 2 to the explosive revelations in The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, this week’s lineup (June 30 – July 6) promises high-stakes stories that cut across languages and genres.

Here’s a curated look at the top OTT releases that you shouldn’t miss this week:

Netflix

The Old Guard 2 – July 2

Charlize Theron reprises her role as Andy, the battle-hardened immortal warrior who leads her ancient crew of mercenaries. In this highly anticipated sequel, Andy must grapple with the shocking return of Quynh (Veronica Ngô) and confront a threat that spans centuries. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile and Nile (Kiki Layne) rising as a core team member, The Old Guard 2 introduces new characters like Tuah (Henry Golding), who may hold the key to the immortals’ future.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 – July 3

Neil Gaiman’s universe of dreams expands as Lord Morpheus reunites with the Endless, setting off a chain of events steeped in vengeance and fate. The new season promises a deeper dive into mythology, family, and the fabric of reality itself.

Thug Life – July 3

In this gritty Tamil action drama, a loyal disciple’s devotion turns into suspicion when gang leader Sakthivel suspects him of betrayal. Blending intense emotion with revenge-fueled action, Thug Life examines power dynamics, trust, and the cost of loyalty.

Prime Video

Heads of State – July 2

When diplomacy fails, action takes over. This high-octane political thriller stars Idris Elba as the U.S. President and John Cena as the British Prime Minister. As their nations teeter on the brink of disaster, the two leaders must put aside their rivalry to confront a common enemy. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the fray as a formidable MI6 agent in this global action romp.

Uppu Kappu Rambu – July 4

Set in the fictional Telugu village of Chitti Jaya Puram during the 1990s, this quirky social comedy deals with an unusual village crisis — a lack of burial space. As newly elected leader Apoorva and gravekeeper Chinna look for a solution, the narrative unfolds with humour, social commentary, and cultural nostalgia.

Zee5

Kaalidhar Laapata – July 4

This heartwarming ZEE5 original explores the quirky adventures of Kaalidhar, an elderly man who runs away after overhearing his family’s abandonment plans. With help from the sprightly Ballu, Kaalidhar embarks on a journey to fulfill his bucket list. It’s a tale of rediscovery, humour, and second chances.

Tum Se Tum Tak – June 30

Anu and Aryavardhan’s love story challenges age, tradition, and society. This romantic saga focuses on breaking barriers and redefining the norms of relationships in conservative settings. With layered emotions and passionate performances, the series touches on the universality of love.

Jio Hotstar

Companion – July 5

An AI companion turns rogue in this futuristic psychological thriller. The boundaries between human emotion and artificial consciousness blur when a seemingly harmless android spirals out of control, leading to chaos and ethical dilemmas.

Good Wife – July 6

Tarunika’s idyllic family life unravels when a scandal hits home. Once a promising lawyer turned housewife, she must return to the courtroom to defend her family’s honour and uncover uncomfortable truths. Good Wife is a taut legal drama with emotional heft.

Sony LIV

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case – July 4

Based on the investigative book 90 Days by Anirudhya Mitra, this series meticulously reconstructs the events leading to and following the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It tracks the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as they race against time to uncover Sivarasan’s deadly conspiracy. Tense and politically charged, it offers a deep look into one of India’s darkest chapters.

This week’s OTT slate offers something for everyone—whether you’re a fan of superheroes and sci-fi (The Old Guard 2, The Sandman), courtroom battles (Good Wife), or real-life crime (The Hunt). With top-notch performances, gripping narratives, and fresh ideas, these releases are ready to take over your watchlist. So, whether you’re looking for escapism or emotional depth, there’s no shortage of compelling content to binge this week.