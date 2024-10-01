Live
- 57% Students Pursuing International Education Come from State Boards, with 34% Females Leading the Charge: LeapScholar Survey Reveals
- Interest rates of small savings scheme remains same for Q3
- Surrendering MUDA plots political stunt to gain sympathy for Siddaramaiah: K'taka BJP
- AAP Minister Gopal Rai hits out at Delhi LG over halting of Harit Kalash Yatra
- IND vs BAN: All-round India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in second Test, pocket series 2-0
- Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam observed at Tirumala ahead of brahmotsavams
- SIT stops probe temporarily in ghee adulteration case
- Robbery of Rs 1.5 crore sparks statewide manhunt in Gujarat
- Mahatma Gandhi's Role in India’s Freedom Struggle | Legacy of Non-Violence
- Lal Bahadur Shastri: Biography, Leadership, Achievements & Legacy
Just In
OTT update: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ to Stream on Netflix from October 3rd
Thalapathy Vijay's action drama The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has become a box-office success, grossing over Rs. 440 crores worldwide. While it...
Thalapathy Vijay's action drama The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has become a box-office success, grossing over Rs. 440 crores worldwide. While it faced mixed results in Telugu states and Kerala, the Tamil version performed exceptionally well, earning over Rs. 210 crores in Tamil Nadu alone.
As the theatrical run comes to a close, The GOAT is gearing up for its digital release. Netflix, which secured the post-theatrical streaming rights, has announced that the movie will be available for streaming from October 3rd in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The Hindi version will also be released simultaneously, which is why it didn't make it to national chains, as it didn't meet the multiplex association's 8-week OTT window rule.
The GOAT features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Prabhudeva, Laila, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, Mohan, and others. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.