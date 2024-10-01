  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > OTT & Web Series

OTT update: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ to Stream on Netflix from October 3rd

OTT update: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ to Stream on Netflix from October 3rd
x
Highlights

Thalapathy Vijay's action drama The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has become a box-office success, grossing over Rs. 440 crores worldwide. While it...

Thalapathy Vijay's action drama The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has become a box-office success, grossing over Rs. 440 crores worldwide. While it faced mixed results in Telugu states and Kerala, the Tamil version performed exceptionally well, earning over Rs. 210 crores in Tamil Nadu alone.

As the theatrical run comes to a close, The GOAT is gearing up for its digital release. Netflix, which secured the post-theatrical streaming rights, has announced that the movie will be available for streaming from October 3rd in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The Hindi version will also be released simultaneously, which is why it didn't make it to national chains, as it didn't meet the multiplex association's 8-week OTT window rule.

The GOAT features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Prabhudeva, Laila, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, Mohan, and others. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick