OTT update: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ to Stream on Netflix from October 3rd

Thalapathy Vijay's action drama The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has become a box-office success, grossing over Rs. 440 crores worldwide. While it faced mixed results in Telugu states and Kerala, the Tamil version performed exceptionally well, earning over Rs. 210 crores in Tamil Nadu alone.

As the theatrical run comes to a close, The GOAT is gearing up for its digital release. Netflix, which secured the post-theatrical streaming rights, has announced that the movie will be available for streaming from October 3rd in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The Hindi version will also be released simultaneously, which is why it didn't make it to national chains, as it didn't meet the multiplex association's 8-week OTT window rule.

The GOAT features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Prabhudeva, Laila, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, Mohan, and others. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.