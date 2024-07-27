Raj & DK announce new action-fantasy series ‘Rakt Bramhand’ for Netflix

The creators of The Family Man, Raj & DK, have announced their first-ever action-fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom, for Netflix. The announcement came on Saturday through a post on X (formerly Twitter), where the creators shared the first poster of the upcoming series.

“We’ve got BIGGGGGG news that’ll stir your blood! We’re pumped to announce our first ever action-fantasy series,” the makers wrote, expressing their excitement about the new project.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the series promises a gripping and edgy narrative set in a fantastical kingdom, complete with intense action and spectacular visuals. Raj & DK are thrilled to venture into this new genre, aiming to create a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales from their childhood.

“This is uncharted territory, which makes it all the more thrilling for us! Our goal is to create a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales from our childhood. We are having an amazing time working with the incredibly talented Rahi and our versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life. Working with Netflix has been excellent, and we have their enthusiastic support for our unconventional vision for Rakt Bramhand,” Raj & DK said in a joint statement.

Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom is set to become Netflix India’s first mega action-fantasy series, aiming to redefine the genre with its combination of grand-scale action and a thrilling storyline. Monika Shergill, vice-president of content at Netflix India, shared her excitement about the project, emphasizing the platform’s support for Raj & DK's bold vision.

Raj & DK’s last project for Netflix was Guns & Gulaabs, which garnered positive reviews. Currently, they are gearing up for their upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video, slated for release this year and featuring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, and Sikander Kher.

With Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom, Raj & DK continue to push creative boundaries, promising an exciting addition to Netflix's lineup of original content.