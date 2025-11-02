Streaming highlights of the week: New films and series to watch

As October 2025 closes, major OTT platforms are bringing an exciting mix of fresh releases for global and Indian audiences alike. From Dhanush’s heartfelt drama Idli Kadai to Rishab Shetty’s grand mythological prequel Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, this week’s digital lineup offers something for everyone—thrillers, action spectacles, and groundbreaking regional stories. Here’s a detailed look at what’s new across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioCinema.

Netflix

Idli Kadai

Netflix has added Idli Kadai, a Tamil-language gem written and directed by Dhanush, who also plays the lead. The story follows a Bangkok-based chef who returns to his native village to take over his late father’s idli shop. What begins as a simple homecoming transforms into a heartfelt journey of rediscovery, as he finds himself fighting to preserve the legacy of his roots against a powerful adversary. Featuring Nithya Menen in the female lead, the film explores themes of family, tradition, and belonging. With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush, Idli Kadai—which hit theatres on October 1, 2025—is now streaming on Netflix in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ballad of a Small Player

Adding a dose of psychological intensity to its slate, Netflix brings Ballad of a Small Player, a gripping thriller directed by Edward Berger of All Quiet on the Western Front fame. Adapted from Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel, the film stars Colin Farrell as Lord Doyle, a corrupt English lawyer and high-stakes gambler hiding in Macau. As he tries to escape his past, he encounters Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a mysterious woman who could either redeem him or hasten his downfall. With stellar performances from Tilda Swinton, Deanie Ip, and Alex Jennings, the film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival before releasing globally on Netflix on October 29, 2025.

The Witcher: Season 4

Fantasy fans can now dive into The Witcher Season 4, streaming on Netflix. This season marks a significant transition, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill. The storyline follows Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) as they are separated by war and face personal challenges while navigating dangerous alliances and new enemies. Adapting Baptism of Fire from Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, the penultimate season introduces Laurence Fishburne as Regis and Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, promising high-stakes adventure and emotional depth.

Bad Influencer (Season 1)

Rounding off Netflix’s lineup is Bad Influencer, a South African crime drama series that examines morality, desperation, and digital deception. The story follows BK (Jo-Anne Reyneke), a struggling single mother trying to pay off her debts, and Pinky (Cindy Mahlangu), a self-absorbed social media influencer. Together, they start an illegal business selling counterfeit luxury handbags online. As their operation grows, they attract the attention of gangsters and the police—unaware that BK’s new love interest, Themba, is an undercover cop. Sharp, darkly humorous, and socially observant, Bad Influencer offers a compelling take on the consequences of ambition in the social media age.

Prime Video

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

One of India’s most awaited OTT releases, Kantara: ALegend – Chapter 1, has finally arrived on Prime Video. Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, this visually stunning prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara takes viewers back to the 4th century AD, during the Kadamba dynasty. The story follows Berme, a guardian of divine powers and protector of the land, as he faces off against a tyrannical king and his daughter Kanakavathi. Through themes of devotion, nature, and cosmic balance, the film reveals the origins of the mystical land of Kantara and its sacred deities, Panjurli and Guliga. Featuring Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, the film’s spellbinding visuals and rooted storytelling make it a must-watch across all Indian languages.

Baaghi 4

Also streaming on Prime Video is Baaghi 4, an action-packed drama starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Shreyas Talpade. Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film follows Ronnie (Tiger Shroff), a fighter who wakes from a coma with no memory of his past—except for flashes of his lost love, Alisha. Despite his brother’s insistence that Alisha never existed, Ronnie’s quest to uncover the truth drags him into a maze of illusions and secrets. An unofficial remake of the Tamil hit Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, the movie blends emotional drama with high-octane stunts, making it a crowd-pleaser for action fans.

JioCinema

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

An ambitious new cinematic universe with Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has begun, the first Malayalam female-led superhero film. Directed by Dominic Arun and Santhy Balachandran, the movie blends folklore with a gritty modern narrative. Kalyani Priyadarshan stars as Chandra, a mysterious woman with supernatural powers who becomes entangled in an organ trafficking network led by the corrupt Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda (Sandy Master). The film reimagines Chandra as Kalliyankattu Neeli, a powerful spirit rooted in Kerala’s mythology. In an intense climax, Chandra defeats her adversaries before vanishing into the shadows, promising to return when needed. Set in a stylized urban landscape, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra stands out for its strong female protagonist, cultural depth, and genre-defying storytelling. From Dhanush’s soulful Idli Kadai to the dark allure of Ballad of a Small Player, from Kantara’s mythic grandeur to Lokah’s bold reinvention of folklore—this week’s OTT lineup spans cultures, emotions, and cinematic styles. Whether you’re craving introspective drama, pulse-pounding action, or a journey through fantasy and faith, these releases ensurethere’s something fresh for every kind of viewer.