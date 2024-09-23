Teenagers 17/18 is streaming on Aha

'Teenagers 17/18 ', a dubbed version of the Kannada film' Haddinellentu ', is streaming on Aha for Telugu audiences. The film is based on true events. The film is a must watch for the entire family. The Movie highlighted the problems being faced by the youth. The film received several international awards. The film has come out to entertain the audience. Balu Charan is producing the film on Hanuman Media.

The film has been screened at several international film festivals, including the New York Indian Film Festival, the Ottawa Indian Film Festival, and the Melbourne Film Festival. The film is directed and produced by Prithvi Konanur. The film stars Sherlyn Bhosle, Neeraj Mathews, Rekha Kudligi, Sudha Belawadi and Bhavani Prakash in pivotal roles.

This movie is now available in Telugu language. It is streaming on Aha since midnight. The video already has millions of views. The film has already entered the top 4. It is trending on Aha with 15 million minute views in 12 hours.