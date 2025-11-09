This week in OTT: From political thrillers to superhero spectacles

The festive season continues to bring excitement for movie buffs and binge-watchers alike as major OTT platforms roll out a diverse lineup this November. From political power struggles and dark comedies to animated adventures and spine-chilling horror, there’s something for every kind of viewer this week. Here’s a roundup of the most talked-about releases now streaming across Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV.

Amazon Prime Video

Mithra Mandali

Amazon Prime Video presents Mithra Mandali, a Telugu comedy-drama that made its theatrical debut during Diwali 2025. Directed by Vijayendar S and presented by Bunny Vas, the film returns in a re-edited OTT version following its mixed theatrical reception. Set in the eccentric town of Janglipatnam, Mithra Mandali follows four carefree friends whose lives turn upside down when one of them falls in love with the daughter of a caste-obsessed politician. When the girl mysteriously disappears, the politician fabricates a kidnapping scandal, plunging the friends into chaos. Featuring Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in the lead roles, the film blends friendship, love, and satire with sharp commentary on caste and politics.

Bambi: The Reckoning

On the darker end of Amazon’s catalogue comes Bambi: The Reckoning, the latest entry in the Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU). Directed by Dan Allen, this British indie horror film transforms Felix Salten’s beloved 1923 novel into a brutal tale of revenge and mutation. After losing his mother to hunters, Bambi drinks contaminated water and mutates into a monstrous creature consumed by rage. The story follows Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her son Benji (Tom Mulheron), who find themselves hunted by this terrifying new version of the woodland icon. Mixing eco-horror with psychological tension, Bambi: The Reckoning explores grief, guilt, and nature’s vengeance in a disturbing yet compelling way.

Netflix

Ek Chatur Naar

Netflix’s Ek Chatur Naar, a Hindi black comedy thriller, dives into the murky world of small-town deceit. Starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh, the story follows Mamta Mishra (Khossla), a cunning woman struggling to make ends meet, whose life takes a dangerous turn when she discovers a corrupt businessman’s phone filled with incriminating secrets. Her attempt to blackmail him spirals into a chain of unexpected twists. With razor-sharp writing and biting humor, the film cleverly examines greed, corruption, and survival in a morally grey world.

Death by Lightning

For fans of historical drama, Netflix’s Death by Lightning offers a gripping four-part limited series inspired by Candice Millard’s acclaimed book Destiny of the Republic. The series recounts the shocking true story of U.S. President James A. Garfield’s assassination, starring Michael Shannon as Garfield and Matthew Macfadyen as his delusional admirer-turned-assassin Charles Guiteau. Through meticulous period detail and intense performances, Death by Lightning delves into themes of power, madness, and destiny — making it one of Netflix’s most compelling historical dramas of the year.

Despicable Me 4

For families and animation lovers, Despicable Me 4 continues the lovable saga of Gru and his mischievous Minions. The sixth film in the franchise sees Gru (Steve Carell), Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and their daughters forced into witness protection when cockroach-themed villain Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) escapes from prison seeking revenge. As Gru tries to live a quiet suburban life under a fake identity, chaos erupts with the introduction of superpowered “Mega Minions.” Full of humor, heart, and mayhem, Despicable Me 4 is a colorful reminder of why this franchise remains a global favorite.

Jio Hotstar

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios returns in grand fashion with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a retro-futuristic reboot directed by Matt Shakman. Set in an alternate 1960s universe (Earth-828), the film introduces Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. The story balances cosmic spectacle with family drama, as the Fantastic Four — now expecting a child — face the cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson), who seeks the unborn baby’s power. Julia Garner joins as Silver Surfer, with Robert Downey Jr. making an uncredited cameo as Victor von Doom in the mid-credits scene. With dazzling visuals, emotional stakes, and vintage sci-fi charm, First Steps marks a refreshing revival for Marvel’s “First Family.”

ZEE5

Jarann

ZEE5 adds horror to the mix with Jarann, a Telugu-language suspense drama directed by Hrishikesh Gupte. Produced by Anees Bazmee Productions, A & N Cinema’s LLP, and A3 Events & Media Services, the film stars Amruta Subhash, Anita Date-Kelkar, Kishor Kadam, Jyoti Malshe, and Avanee Joshi. The story follows Radha (Subhash) and her daughter Saie (Joshi), who travel to their ancestral home, only to find their peaceful stay unravel into terror after discovering an eerie old doll. As strange events escalate, Radha confronts dark secrets buried deep in her past. Blending haunting visuals with emotional storytelling, Jarann explores themes of memory, fear, and the supernatural — promising an immersive horror experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

SonyLIV

Maharani: Season 4

SonyLIV’s acclaimed political saga Maharani returns with its fourth season, taking Rani Bharti’s (Huma Qureshi) journey from Bihar’s grassroots politics to the heart of Delhi’s power corridors. This season, Rani boldly challenges the Prime Minister, portrayed by Vipin Sharma, setting the stage for an intense battle of strategy and ideology. Known for its sharp writing and gripping performances, Maharani S4 expands the show’s scope while retaining its raw realism. Across eight power-packed episodes, the series delves into corruption, ambition, and gender dynamics in Indian politics, marking one of SonyLIV’s strongest original offerings this year.

From laughter and love in Mithra Mandali to the political intensity of Maharani, November’s OTT slate caters to every cinematic palate. Whether it’s the nostalgic charm of Despicable Me 4, the dark allure of Ek Chatur Naar, or the chilling horror of Jarann, audiences have plenty to binge this week. With such a rich mix of stories, streaming platforms are once again proving that the small screen can deliver big-screen thrills — all from the comfort of home.