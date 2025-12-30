Mamata Banerjee Counters Amit Shah, Questions Centre Over Pahalgam Attack Claims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a sharp swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, questioning the Centre’s narrative after he alleged the presence of terror networks in the poll-bound state. Responding to Shah’s remarks, Banerjee asked whether the Pahalgam terror attack was carried out by the Centre itself if terrorists were indeed operating freely in Bengal.

Her comments came amid an escalating political exchange between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Banerjee accused the Centre of making sweeping allegations without substantiated proof and suggested that such claims were politically motivated. She argued that law and order in the state was being deliberately maligned to influence public perception during the election season.

The Chief Minister further asserted that her government had consistently acted against extremist elements and maintained that Bengal had not become a safe haven for terror groups, as alleged by the Union Home Minister. She also criticised what she described as selective targeting of opposition-ruled states by central agencies and leaders.

Banerjee’s remarks have added fuel to the ongoing political confrontation between the Centre and the Bengal government, with both sides trading accusations over national security, governance, and electoral politics.