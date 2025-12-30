Festive flavours at home: Recipes for elegant celebrations

Bring the magic of Christmas to your home with a thoughtfully curated selection of festive recipes. Designed for modern hosts who want indulgent flavours without complicated techniques, these dishes strike a balance between elegance and ease. Whether you are hosting an intimate celebration or a cosy gathering, these recipes help create a memorable holiday spread filled with warmth and seasonal charm.

Christmas special panettone

Ingredients

Flour (600 g), salt (12 g), yeast (15 g), bread improver (5 g), butter (200 g), eggs (350 g), water (200 ml), raisins (300 g), almond flakes (250 g), black currants (40 g)

Method

Combine flour, salt, yeast, bread improver, butter, eggs and water in a dough kneader. Knead on low speed for 2 minutes, then on high speed for 10 minutes until smooth. Add raisins, almond flakes and black currants, kneading for another 3 minutes. Rest the dough in the refrigerator for 1½ hours. Portion into 60 g balls, place in panettone moulds and proof for 40 minutes. Brush with egg wash and bake at 200°C for 20 minutes until golden. -By Executive Chef Shivaramakrishna J, Novotel Vijayawada Varun.

Christmas special chocolate indulge

Ingredients

Chocolate Dacquoise & Praline Base: Egg whites (150 g), caster sugar (75 g), almond flour (90 g), icing sugar (90 g), cocoa powder (15 g), milk chocolate (120 g), praline paste (60 g), feuilletine flakes (60 g)

Strawberry Champagne Éclat & Ganache: Strawberry purée (200 g), sugar (40 g), champagne (40 g), gelatin (6 g), dark chocolate (200 g), fresh cream (300 g), hot cream (150 g)

Method

Whip egg whites, gradually adding sugar, until stiff peaks form. Fold in dry ingredients, spread onto a mat and bake at 170°C for 12–15 minutes. Melt milk chocolate with praline paste and feuilletine flakes; spread and chill with dacquoise. Heat strawberry purée with sugar, add champagne and gelatin, then freeze thinly. For ganache, pour hot cream over dark chocolate, add cold cream and chill. Whip before assembly. - By Chef Soham Dhar, Chef de Cuisine, CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Christmas stollen

Ingredients

Mixed dried fruits, candied peel, almonds, dark rum, orange juice, flour (600 g), yeast (7 g), warm milk (300 ml), salt, mixed spices, lemon zest, butter (225 g), egg yolks (2), sugar (65 g)

Method

Soak dried fruits overnight in rum and orange juice. Prepare a sponge using flour, yeast and milk; rest for an hour. Add remaining ingredients and knead into a soft dough. Proof until doubled, knead in fruits, shape into loaves and proof again. Bake at 175°C for 40–45 minutes. Brush with butter and dust with sugar before serving. - By Calvin Castro, Executive Sous Chef, The Palms, Ozen Life Maadhoo.

Home-grown beet tosser

Ingredients

Beetroot, feta cheese, butternut pumpkin, walnuts, rocket leaves, olive oil, green oil, balsamic reduction, salt and pepper

Method

Roast beetroot and pumpkin until tender, then dice. Season separately. Arrange beetroot, pumpkin, feta and walnuts on a plate. Garnish with rocket leaves and finish with green oil and balsamic reduction. - By Avijit Deb Sharma, the Executive Chef at Raaya by Atmosphere.