Yesteryear celebrities Abbas, Farzana in talks for Bigg Boss Telugu season 7

All eyes are on the 7th season of the popular reality show, “Bigg Boss Telugu.” The show will be hosted by hero Nagarjuna and the curtain raiser will take place on September 3. Meanwhile, speculations on the names of the possible housemates are doing the rounds on the internet. Popular character artiste Surekha Vani along with her daughter Supritha and Jabardasth Naresh, cricketer Venu Gopal Rao are rumored to have been roped in for the upcoming season.

Now, the latest buzz is that “Prema Desam” hero Abbas, who stole the hearts of the youths in the late 90s and former heroine Farzana are the latest celebs who are expected to step into the Bigg Boss house this time.

Abbas had settled down in New Zealand along with his family, but he returned to India this year and is determined to make a glowing comeback to the silver screens. Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the right platform for his second innings. On the other hand, Farzana, who acted in the films like “Bhagyalakshmi Bumper Draw” and “Seema Shastri,” will be a glamorous addition to the show.