AP set to become another Sri Lanka, says Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday came down heavily on the YSR Congress Party Government for financial mismanagement and wrong-doing and alleged that the under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the State is pushed into a debt trap making it another Sri Lanka.

He was addressing a largely attended district Mahanadu at Chodavaram, about 50 km from here. This also marked the launching of Naidu, the national president of TDP's State-wide tour under the name of 'NTR Sphoorthy-Chandranna Bharosa.' This also signals the kick-starting "Bring Babu Back' campaign by the yellow brigade.

After undertaking Social Justice Bus Yatra, the YSRCP is also conducting "Gadapu Gadapu mee prabhutvam' (your government is at your doorsteps) to popularise the slew of welfare schemes being implemented by the government. On the other hand, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has announced to take up a Statewide tour to prepare the party to face electons.

Exhorting the party rank and file to expose the 'failures' of the YSRCP Government before the people during their door-to-door campaign, Naidu said the TDP members and supporters should be ready to face election anytime. He said the 'ill-conceived' policies of Jagan Mohan Reddy had emptied the coffers. The massive loans worth Rs.8 lakh crore taken by the government and various entities controlled by it had entailed a huge interest burden every month.

Speaking at the meeting, former Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu lambasted the YSRCP Government for minting money by introducing J brands of liquor and indiscriminately encouraging ganja cultivation. He also blamed the ruling party for indulging in political vendetta against Opposition leaders. He also described as a hoax the promise of providing free houses for 30 lakh poor families.

Naidu's year-long tour will cover 100 Assembly segments where the party has winning prospects. TDP said in a statement that the TDP chief's tours will aim at highlighting the 'failures and destructive' policies of the YSRCP Government.

The first district Mahanadu of the TDP at Chodavaram will be followed by a roadshow and workers' meeting at jaggery town of Anakapalli. This was also his first visit after the formation of new districts. The district Mahanadus are being held as part of the year-long NTR centenary celebrations.

On the second day of the tour, Naidu will hold meetings with the leaders and main activists of the party in all the seven Assembly segments in the Parliamentary constituency. On the third day, he will address 'Badude Badudu' road shows against the government's failure to check prices and current charges.