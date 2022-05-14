MPPOST two decades in constructive Digital Journalism

Bhopal, May 14 Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, an international organization serving 137 countries of the world honored MPPost for

constructive journalism as its enters 20th year in digital media.

Rajyogini Brahmakumari Sarla Didi of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, National President, Rural Development Division,Gujarat specially felicitated MPPOST at the media conference of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal for special contribution towards creative and innovation in digital media.

The honour was received by Editor Sarman Nagele, Chief Founder, MPPost.

News Portal http://www.mppost.com Senior journalist Sarman Nagele, who has been active in journalism for almost three decades, started Central India's first Hindi daily e-newspaper MPPOST 19 years ago, which will be 20th on 14th May 2022. Entering the year is ready for a new journey. http://www.mppost.com is active in the field of digital media for two decades in promoting digital media in Madhya Pradesh.

MPPost is one of the first portals to introduce digital journalism in Hindi language.

It was invited to participate in the International Study Mission on Promotion of Small Entrepreneurship and Intervention of Digital Media by the Asia Productivity Organization Japan as a result of creative work for two decades in the field of digital media.

MPPOST had participated as a media partner in the sweep program started by the Election Commission for the entire election process of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha General Election 2013 and Lok Sabha Election 2014 and encourage maximum voting and participation of voters in the election process.

MPPost was selected by the Election Commission for its impartiality, creativity and credibility. MPPost was selected in many programs of Google and Facebook. MPPost has been the media partner in several national and international e-governance and mobile-governance events of repute.

It represented Madhya Pradesh in 2005 in the International Conference and Seminar on Internet Technology organized by the World Wide Web, (W3C, the standardization body of web technology and Government of India) in New Delhi. The 10th World Hindi Conference was organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India from 10 to 12 September 2015 in Bhopal, the cultural city of India, in which MPPost had meaningful participation.