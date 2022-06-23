Supermarket chain SuperK expanding footprint in AP

Hyderabad: SuperK, a retail supermarket chain in South India with over 60 stores, is planning to expand its footprint from three districts to 12 districts covering the entire Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. It is also planning to expand to Telangana and Karnataka.

India's retail segment in Tier-3 and below markets has been largely unorganised, messy and inconsistent. These trends have been changing in recent times which is evidenced by the shift in the purchasing behaviours of consumers in favour of branded merchandise as opposed to unbranded. In the grocery segment, the small towns of India are still largely underserved when it comes to availing a good buying experience. SuperK is bridging this gap by bringing modern retail experience to the small towns of India.

Anil, Co-Founder, SuperK, said: "Existing Kirana models lack economies of scale and the technical expertise, thereby making it difficult for them to deliver a good customer experience. SuperK stores are currently serving lakhs of happy families. We are proud that we are bringing a great shopping experience to places that are completely untouched by modernization".

The retail chain is targeting to launch over 1300 stores in Andhra Pradesh and expand to Telangana by Q32023 and Karnataka by Q32024. it is on track to reach Rs 100 crore in revenue this financial year.

Neeraj, Co-Founder, SuperK, said, "SuperK aims to empower the common-man to set up and run a branded supermarket with very low initial investment of less than 12 lakhs, 24X7 expert support & training on various aspects & a hassle-free experience".