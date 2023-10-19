Candidate’s profile: Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri

Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri

Profession: Self Employed

Education: Intermediate

Caste: Yaba

Sub-Caste : BC (E)

Political Activities

Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi (Travelled 230 kms)

Urdu Media Incharge of Telangana State of Bharat Jodo Yatra

On AICC and PCC instructions conducted Dharnas, processions and meetings successfully in the constituency and Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana since 2018

Contributed in the success of Haath Se Haath Jodo programme in the constituency

Star Campaigner of Corporation Elections of Ahmedabad (Gujarat) in 2021.

Battalion Coach to Indian Army in 2017 and 2021