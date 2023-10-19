  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Polls

Candidate’s profile: Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri

Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri
x

Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri 

Highlights

Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri Profession: Self Employed Education: Intermediate Caste: Yaba Sub-Caste : BC (E) Political Activities Bharat Jodo...

Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri

Profession: Self Employed

Education: Intermediate

Caste: Yaba

Sub-Caste : BC (E)

Political Activities

Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi (Travelled 230 kms)

Urdu Media Incharge of Telangana State of Bharat Jodo Yatra

On AICC and PCC instructions conducted Dharnas, processions and meetings successfully in the constituency and Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana since 2018

Contributed in the success of Haath Se Haath Jodo programme in the constituency

Star Campaigner of Corporation Elections of Ahmedabad (Gujarat) in 2021.

Battalion Coach to Indian Army in 2017 and 2021

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X