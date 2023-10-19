Live
- Expect same treatment in UP: SP chief's 'warning' to Congress after snub in Madhya Pradesh
- Sindhu beats Indonesia’s Gregoria, enters the quarters of Denmark Open
- Don't punish Raje due to me: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to BJP
- Gujarat crackdown: 851 raids, 105 arrests & 27 licenses revoked in statewide illicit spa operations
- Moderation in inflation bolstered macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI
- Celebrate the Festive Fervour with Exciting Deals on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights
- Tata Motors picks up 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger
- SoftBank to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,024 crore: Report
- State of art vistadome chugs from Budgam to Banihal in J&K
- Let’s Be Brave Together: Maybelline New York does the ‘Brave Talk’ on World Mental Health Day
Candidate’s profile: Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri
Highlights
Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri Profession: Self Employed Education: Intermediate Caste: Yaba Sub-Caste : BC (E) Political Activities Bharat Jodo...
Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri
Profession: Self Employed
Education: Intermediate
Caste: Yaba
Sub-Caste : BC (E)
Political Activities
Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi (Travelled 230 kms)
Urdu Media Incharge of Telangana State of Bharat Jodo Yatra
On AICC and PCC instructions conducted Dharnas, processions and meetings successfully in the constituency and Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana since 2018
Contributed in the success of Haath Se Haath Jodo programme in the constituency
Star Campaigner of Corporation Elections of Ahmedabad (Gujarat) in 2021.
Battalion Coach to Indian Army in 2017 and 2021
