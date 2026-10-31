MPTC polls witness diverse educational backgrounds

Chittoor: Educational qualifications of candidates contesting MPTC elections in Chittoor district vary widely, ranging from illiteracy to postgraduate and professional degrees. According to the details submitted in their election affidavits, nearly 30 percent of the candidates in the district are illiterate. Around 28 percent have studied up to Class 10, while approximately 16 percent have studied between Classes 1 and 9.

About 11 percent of the candidates have completed Intermediate education, while nearly 12 percent hold graduate degrees. Only around three percent have postgraduate qualifications or professional degrees.

Among the highly qualified candidates, V Jeevan Jyothi, contesting from Pachchanapalli MPTC seat in Chittoor Rural mandal, has completed MTech. M Varsha, contesting from Velkuru in GD Nellore mandal, holds an LLM degree. Several candidates with MBA qualifications are also in the fray. They include R Michael from Kadapanatham in Baireddipalle mandal, A Paramasivayya from Gundlapalli in Irala mandal, M Dhanasekhar from Katterapalle in Karvetinagaram mandal, V Nidhi from Kollagunta and G Dhanasekhar from Kangundi-1 in Kuppam mandal.

Krishnaveni from Baireddipalle-2, Subramanyam from Keeramanda in Bangarupalem mandal and Lakshmidevi from Settipalli in Gudupalle mandal have postgraduate qualifications.

On the other hand, some candidates have studied only up to primary school. P Ramanaiah from Chikurupalli and A Kala from Gudupalle have studied up to Class 3. AP Govindaswamy from CD Kandriga and K Sarala from Kotarvedu in Karvetinagaram mandal have studied up to Class 2. A considerable number of candidates have stated in their affidavits that they have no formal education but can sign their names.

The elections to MPTC and ZPTC constituencies across the State are scheduled to be held on November 5.