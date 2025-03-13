Building Excellence: How Luxury Real Estate Innovation Is Shaping Quality Living

In an exclusive interview, Deejos Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Dennis Ebenezar, shares his insights on the luxury real estate industry and how Deejos is revolutionizing the space. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and excellence, Deejos is redefining the standards of luxury living. From integrating smart home technology to prioritizing eco-friendly materials, Mr. Ebenezar discusses the company's approach to building luxury homes that not only exceed customer expectations but also contribute to a more sustainable future.

1. What sets Deejos apart in a highly competitive market, and how do you ensure excellence in every project?

At Deejos, we offer complete solutions with full in-house execution, transforming the residential construction industry. We handle every facet—design, engineering, procurement, and project execution—ensuring unmatched authenticity and transparency in comparison to other competitors who rely on third-party suppliers. With real-time updates and a 60% reduction in labor expenses, our in-house Project Online (POL), an AI-powered technology streamlines activities. To provide clients with comfort, a dedicated app provides daily site status reports. Homeowners may also see their ideal settings in our Home Interior Experience Center. We are dedicated to on-time delivery, high-quality materials, and personalized designs, making house construction easy and hassle-free. We now have over 245 ongoing projects in major cities.

2. How is Deejos integrating innovative design trends and sustainable construction practices to meet evolving customer expectations?

Deejos develops luxury and sustainably responsible houses by fusing modern architecture with sustainable techniques. Our design concept reduces energy consumption and environmental impact by prioritizing eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient designs, and natural ventilation. To improve sustainability, we use AAC (Aerated Autoclaved Concrete) blocks, rainwater collection systems, and solar energy solutions. Furthermore, our AI-powered Project Online (POL) technology minimizes waste and lowers expenses by optimizing material consumption. As the need for customized living areas grows, we provide modular interiors, smart home automation, and custom designs to make sure each house embodies the individuality of its owner while following green construction guidelines.

3. How do you see the shift in luxury real estate towards smart homes and energy efficiency, and what role does technology play in shaping modern luxury living?

At Deejos, we believe luxury is evolving beyond aesthetics—it’s about intelligence, sustainability, and efficiency. Today’s homeowners seek residences that seamlessly integrate smart technology and energy-efficient solutions, enhancing both convenience and eco-conscious living.

Smart home automation is one of the main pillars of contemporary luxury, and AI-based climate control, app-controlled lighting, motorized curtains, and high-end security systems are now mandatory features. Homeowners can optimize energy consumption, improve security, and personalize their homes with ease through centralized building management systems (BMS). Energy efficiency is yet another imperative feature of high-end homes. At Deejos, we integrate solar power, rainwater collection, ventilated courtyards, and aesthetic terraces with cooling tiles, making it sustainable without ever having to sacrifice luxury.

These technologies not only save long-term operating costs but also adhere to a more environment-friendly future. The luxury living of the future is smart, sustainable, and strongly bespoke - a vision that we at Deejos are dedicated to making a reality.

4. How does Deejos strike a balance between architectural aesthetics and functionality in contemporary housing projects, given rapid urbanization and space constraints?

In metropolitan cities where space is limited, Deejos creates modern homes that optimize efficiency without sacrificing luxury. Our architecture harmoniously integrates functionality with modern style, using open floor plans, multi-functional spaces, and creative storage solutions to maximize livability. We use natural light, high ceilings, and vertical landscaping to create an open feel, even in small layouts. Our turnkey solution guarantees that each aspect, ranging from structural design to interior finishes, is carefully selected for maximum usability. Through the integration of intelligent space-saving techniques and modular concepts, we offer homeowners a refined yet functional living experience, revolutionizing urban house building.

5. How does Deejos navigate challenges like fluctuating raw material costs, regulatory hurdles, and labor shortages while ensuring project timelines and quality standards?

Deejos mitigates industry challenges through strategic procurement, AI-powered project management, and in-house execution. Our Project Online (POL) platform gives us real-time cost monitoring and demand planning, enabling us to optimize material procurement and minimize reliance on volatile market prices. With an in-house team of architects, engineers, and procurement experts, we reduce dependence on third-party vendors, guaranteeing quality control and timely delivery. Second, our zonal office project, Project Deep Roots, improves neighborhood proximity, regulation adherence, and quicker response time. Through such actions, Deejos maintains its on-time delivery of high-quality homes amid prevailing external disruptions, while serving with our adherence to excellence and openness.