18 Pages: Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran's film receives positive feedback from viewers on its OTT release

18 Pages: Nikhil and Anupama Parameswarans film receives positive feedback from viewers on its OTT release
Nikhil Siddhartha's latest film '18 Pages' has premiered on streaming platforms. The film, directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, tells the story of Sid, a tech-savvy young man who falls for Nandini after discovering her misplaced diary. The film was released on January 25 at midnight and has received positive reviews from netizens who took to social media to share their thoughts on the film.

Many viewers have praised the film for its emotional depth and engaging storyline. One user wrote, "#18pages is the most underrated movie of 2022. @actor_Nikhil good pick of a story." Another viewer commented on the film's lead actor, praising Nikhil Siddhartha's performance in the film, "Watched it on Netflix and found issues with sound and ADR, could have been bad post-production. Otherwise, this film deserves all the applauses for the emotion it drives throughout #HeartFelt."


