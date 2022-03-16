Samsung to set up a compressor plant in Tamil Nadu

M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday urged Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd to establish a Compressor manufacturing plant in the state, promising the company all necessary support.

Mr. Stalin also requested that the electronics giant attract additional manufacturers to Tamil Nadu to establish up shop. The Chief Minister spoke after the company and the government inked an MoU to establish a new compressor manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur. The corporation would invest Rs 1,588 crore in the new factory as part of the agreement.



He expressed his delight at the company's decision to boost its investment to Rs. 1,800 crore this year. He added that he don't see this rise in investment as a reflection of your company's success on its own. It will also provide new job possibilities and boost the economic and manufacturing capability of the state. Mr. Stalin stated that 600 people would be employed as a result of this investment.

He stated that in 2030, they want Tamil Nadu's GDP to be worth $1 trillion. As a result, he urged Samsung to diversify and expand its manufacturing capabilities in the state.

The latest investment of Rs 1,588 crore, according to Ken Kang, president and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, demonstrates the company's commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu, who have been long-standing partners since 2007. He stated that this new compressor production site will enable us to meet the growing demand for Samsung's innovative digital products across the country while also boosting exports.