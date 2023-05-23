10 states compete in 4th T10 women’s national cricket championship for deaf 

Bengaluru: The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) announced the commencement of the 4th T-10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, organized explicitly for women. The tournament will begin from May 22 to May 25, at the prestigious Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Thanisandra, Bengaluru.

The tournament was inaugurated with an auspicious lamp lighting ceremony by the Chief Guest and Brand Ambassador of this tournament, J K Mahendra, former Indian Cricketer, in the presence of Guest of Honours, Shamila M General Manager and KMP of Can Fin Homes Limited, Neeti Sharma, President and Co-Founder of Team Lease Edtech Ltd., Nandita Lakshmanan, Founder and Chairperson, The PRactice and Jaswinder Narang, CEO, Villoo Poonawalla Foundation

Dedicated to contribute whole-heartedly towards the environment and society integrating all stakeholders Can Fin Homes Limited has joined hands with Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) as Patron to support & motivate talent among specially-abled women in the country. Nykaa Foundation and Villoo Poonawalla Foundation are in the forefront to support diversity and equality in sports for a cause.

Speaking about the Deaf Cricket Championship, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA asserted, “We are delighted to be here in Bengaluru with 180 players from East, West, North, South and Central zone teams who are pitted against each other. With this tournament, we honour deaf women cricketers for their outstanding talent and resilience, who continue to inspire us with their passion for the game. IDCA remains committed to promoting inclusivity and showcasing the talent of these extraordinary athletes. I wish all the team’s good luck and look forward to a thrilling competition. So thankful to all our support partners for their belief in our endeavours to promote deaf cricketing talent nationally and globally. Watch the match live on the IDCA YouTube channel.”

The General Manager of Can Fin Homes Limited, Shamila M said, “We are happy to be associated as the Patron Partner of the IDCA Women’s 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf - 2023 and to promote the spirit of sport in the differently-abled women players. She added, “Can Fin Homes Limited, under the CSR initiative has been sponsoring numerous specially abled children and youth of the country”.

Nykaa Foundation said, “We are proud to be associated with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association for the Women’s 4th T-10 National Cricket Championship and extend our heartiest support to the women’s team. At Nykaa, we strongly believe that when women are given equitable choices to express themselves, it gives them the agency to take charge of their dreams and ambitions and help make society more inclusive. Witnessing these women who are differently-abled being given the opportunity to flourish while playing the sport they love is remarkable. We wish them all the best for the tournament.”

The CEO, Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, Jaswinder Narang said, “ We are delighted and privileged to be associated with IDCA. IDCA is doing a tremendous job in bringing the players from all over India to participate in these zonal matches which ultimately promotes harmony, camaraderie and healthy interaction. We wish all of our women players the very best and look forward to some exciting and fun filled matches over the next few days. Good luck to all teams.”

Elated with the all- women Championship, Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, “Our endeavour and aim is to promote our social movement for disability sport, ‘Cricket for a Cause’. We are extremely happy to host this here at Bengaluru, as this is the first event happening here for IDCA. She added, “ We are grateful to Can Fin Homes Ltd for the support extended as Patron, and to Nykaa Foundation, Villoo Poonawalla Foundation and NTPC Ltd. for supporting this special all women tournament. Padukone-Dravid Centre of Excellence for celebrating & felicitating the finalist teams.”