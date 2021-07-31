12th Monsoon Regatta begins today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Sailing Association announced that the 12th Monsoon Regatta scheduled from Aug 1 to 5th will mark the first celebration of 75 years of Indian Independence by the Yachting Association of India.

The Monsoon Regatta has always been the largest congregation of sailors below 15 years and this year again 62 sailors from across India will be participating in the challenging monsoon winds of about 18-25 knots all vying for medal and the coveted Monsoon Regatta Trophy earlier won by none other than Vishnu Sarvanan currently at the Tokyo Olympics, Japan.

For 12 years in succession the Monsoon Regatta, a National Ranking Championship under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India has been the nursery for young sailors most of whom have represented India in international event.

Three of the four Sailing Olympians at Tokyo, Ganapathy Kelapanda, Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Sarvanan have participated in the Monsoon Regatta at Hyderabad at various stages of their careers.