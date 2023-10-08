2 golds in kabaddi

Hangzhou : The Indian men's kabaddi team emerged victorious after an hour of arguments to reclaim its Asian Games title, beating defending champions Iran 33-29 in a controversial final, which was temporarily suspended. The women's team survived by the skin of its teeth as it beat Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a dramatic final for the country's 100th medal. There was hardly anything separating the two teams in the men's summit clash at 28-28 with one minute and five seconds left on the clock.

But controversy erupted at the last minute when Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat went in for a do-or-die raid. Sehrawat went into the lobby (out of bound) without a touch. However, Amirhossein Bastami and three other Iranian defenders rushed towards the Indian in an attempt to push him out, leading to confusion and mayhem.