2 golds in kabaddi

Indian team celebrates after winning the women's team Gold against Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games

The Indian men's kabaddi team emerged victorious after an hour of arguments to reclaim its Asian Games title, beating defending champions Iran 33-29 in a controversial final, which was temporarily suspended.

Hangzhou : The Indian men's kabaddi team emerged victorious after an hour of arguments to reclaim its Asian Games title, beating defending champions Iran 33-29 in a controversial final, which was temporarily suspended. The women's team survived by the skin of its teeth as it beat Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a dramatic final for the country's 100th medal. There was hardly anything separating the two teams in the men's summit clash at 28-28 with one minute and five seconds left on the clock.

But controversy erupted at the last minute when Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat went in for a do-or-die raid. Sehrawat went into the lobby (out of bound) without a touch. However, Amirhossein Bastami and three other Iranian defenders rushed towards the Indian in an attempt to push him out, leading to confusion and mayhem.

