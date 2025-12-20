  1. Home
63rd National Roller Skating C’ship: TG senior mixed roller hockey team wins gold

  • Created On:  20 Dec 2025 11:49 AM IST
The Telangana Senior Mixed Roller Hockey Team clinched the gold medal at the 63rd National Roller Skating Championship, held in Visakhapatnam from December 5 to 15, showcasing exceptional skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

The prestigious championship was conducted under the aegis of the Roller Skating Federation of

India (RSFI) and witnessed participation from top teams across the country. The team’s remarkable achievement reflects the growing strength of roller hockey in

Telangana and the continued efforts of the players, coaching staff, and support officials.

