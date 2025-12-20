63rd National Roller Skating C’ship: TG senior mixed roller hockey team wins gold
The Telangana Senior Mixed Roller Hockey Team clinched the gold medal at the 63rd National Roller Skating Championship, held in Visakhapatnam from December 5 to 15, showcasing exceptional skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.
The prestigious championship was conducted under the aegis of the Roller Skating Federation of
India (RSFI) and witnessed participation from top teams across the country. The team’s remarkable achievement reflects the growing strength of roller hockey in
Telangana and the continued efforts of the players, coaching staff, and support officials.
