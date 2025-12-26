700 athletes light up Gachibowli in high-voltage 100m meet

Speed and competition took centre stage at the 100 M Run Sprint Championships organised by Pro Sports 100 Plus in association with the Hyderabad District Athletics Association (HDAA) at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Wednesday. The one-day event attracted around 700 athletes across various age groups, making it one of the biggest sprint meets in the city this season

In the men’s 100m, A Goutham emerged champion with an impressive timing of 10.80 seconds, followed by P Manikanta (10.90s) and K Andrew Suhas (11.00s). In the Boys Under-20 category, S. Gopi Chand claimed first place clocking 11.40 seconds, while Prashanth Singh and P Badrinath finished second and third respectively. Duddu Seshu topped the Boys Under-18 race with 11.80 seconds.

B. Nagaviharika won the women’s 100m in 12.00 seconds ahead of N Pravalika and T Sri Teja. In the Girls Under-20 event, P Vasantha secured gold, while M Anusha led the Girls Under-18 category.

Cash awards were presented to the winners by Prof. Rajesh Kumar, President, HDAA, and Anjanyulu, Founder of Pro Sports 100 Plus.