AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers draw: India clubbed with Tajikistan, Myanmar and Palestine

The Indian men's futsal team has been drawn alongside Tajikistan, Myanmar and Palestine in Group E of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers after the draw ceremony held here at Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House on Thursday.



This will be the first time India participate in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers.

Tajikistan is set to host Group E of the qualifiers, which will be held from October 7 to 11 this year.

The hosts Thailand, the 2008 and 2012 finalists, Turkmenistan, Hong Kong, China and China PR drawn in Group A.

Group B have hosts Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan and Macau while the four teams in Group C are Iran, Lebanon, hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Maldives.

Group D will see Vietnam, 1999 finalist Korea Republic, Nepal and hosts Mongolia facing off to advance. Kuwait, host Bahrain, Timor Leste and Brunei Darussalam were drawn in Group F.

Hosts Uzbekistan and four-time runners-up, Iraq, Malaysia and Cambodia comprise Group G. The three-team Group H includes Japan, hosts Chinese Taipei and Australia.

A total of 31 teams were drawn into eight groups. Each group will be played at a centralised venue in a single round-robin format with the eight group winners and seven best second-placed teams among all groups qualifying for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024.

These 15 teams will join the Host Member Association (MA), to be determined at a later stage and who will receive an automatic qualification, to form the final cast at the tournament.