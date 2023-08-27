AICF to hold Asian Games camp for Indian chess Grandmasters

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has organised a coaching camp at ITC Sonar in Kolkata to help the Indian team prepare for the upcoming Asian Games at Hangzhou in China.



This initiative comes on the heels of the remarkable success achieved by Indian grandmasters at the recently concluded FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan where four of the eight quarterfinals were Indians. "Committed to providing unwavering support and top-notch facilities, the AICF coaching camp aims to enhance the players' skills and strategies ahead of the anticipated Asian Games, set to take place in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2023, the AICF informed in a release on Saturday.

The women's coaching camp, currently underway from August 25 to 29, includes participants Savitha Shri B and Vankita Agarwal.

The men's coaching camp is scheduled to run from August 30 to September 3, boasting a lineup of esteemed players such as Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, D Gukesh, and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. Assisting these talents is a distinguished coaching team led by head coach Boris Gelfand, alongside coach Srinath Narayanan and assistant coaches Vaibhav Suri and Arjun Kalyan.

"AICF's commitment is etched in unwavering support and cutting-edge facilities for our players. This coaching camp stands as a testament to that commitment, providing an immersive experience that delves deep into strategy and finesse, enriching players' abilities in anticipation of the Asian Games scheduled in Hangzhou," said AICF President Sanjay Kapoor. President Kapoor's sentiments resonate with the nation's pride and admiration for the remarkable accomplishments of Indian players at the recent World Cup.

Remaining an unwavering pillar of support, the AICF is resolute in nurturing India's chess prodigies, nurturing their aspirations and ambitions. With every initiative, it cements India's reputation as an undeniable force in the global chess arena, eagerly anticipating a triumphant performance as players step onto the grand stage of the Asian Games, the chess body said in a release on Saturday. (IANS)